WWE announces WrestleMania Week, Stephanie McMahon on ESPN

WWE announces WrestleMania Week
WWE.com has posted the full schedule for WrestleMania Week regarding RAW, Smackdown Live and all programming airing on the WWE Network. This includes some form of WWE content every day of the week beginning this Monday (March 27) through next Monday.
Stephanie McMahon on ESPN
WWE has posted a clip of Stephanie McMahon promoting WrestleMania on ESPN.
What gets @StephMcMahon most excited about @WrestleMania season? She revealed the answer on @ESPN @SportsCenter! https://t.co/LAMEImvngu
— WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2017