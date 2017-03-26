SummerSlam sold out in Brooklyn, Elderly man dies after WWE live event

SummerSlam sold out in Brooklyn

Tickets went on sale yesterday for WWE SummerSlam on August 20 in Brooklyn, New York and the show is already sold out according to a report by PWInsider.com. Additional tickets are expected to be released as the company finalizes production setup.

Elderly man dies after WWE live event

TMZ.com is reporting that an elderly man died after attending a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on Saturday. The man reportedly collapsed out of his seat and EMTs immediately moved the man to an area to begin performing CPR. He was later transported to Maine Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.