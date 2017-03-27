WWE HOF Legacy inductees announced, NXT added to Network

WWE HOF Legacy inductees announced

The following names will be added to the Legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2017 induction ceremonies this Friday live on WWE Network in Orlando according to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online.

* Dr. Jerry Graham

* Haystacks Calhoun

* Luther Lindsay

* Rikidozan

* June Byers

* Judy Grable

* Farmer Burns

* Toots Mondt

NXT added to Network

WWE has added all of the NXT episodes from June 2012 to February 2014 that took place at Full Sail University prior to the launch of the WWE Network where the show began airing weekly. These shows include the beginnings of current main roster talents such as The Wyatt Family, Neville, Sami Zayn, Big E, Seth Rollins and more.

There will also be a new collection added later today looking at the best WrestleMania matches from The Undertaker.