John Cena, Nikki Bella, New Day promoting WrestleMania today in NYC

WWE stars John Cena, Nikki Bella and The New Day will be promoting WrestleMania 33 throughout Monday in New York City.

Cena will be doing what has become his periodical co-hosting gig on NBC’s “TODAY” beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 CT).

Nikki Bella will also be appearing on NBC’s “TODAY”, joining her boyfriend John Cena on the broadcast. The New Day will then be appearing at the New York Stock Exchange to take part in the customary ringing of the bell at 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 CT).