Alberto El Patron and Paige to be married this week, Alberto comments

Former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) announced via social media that he is to be married to current WWE superstar Paige.
Many controversies have surrounded the two in both their professional and personal lives as well as criticism over their relationship. Patron addressed this criticism and announced that the two will be married this Wednesday.
“I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen…we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us…We are getting married Wednesday …Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters”
