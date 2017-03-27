Alberto El Patron and Paige to be married this week, Alberto comments

By
Andrew Fisher
-
4

Former WWE and current Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) announced via social media that he is to be married to current WWE superstar Paige.

Many controversies have surrounded the two in both their professional and personal lives as well as criticism over their relationship. Patron addressed this criticism and announced that the two will be married this Wednesday.

“I doesn’t matter how many times you try to break us… is not gonna happen…we were harassed by a company we still are… cause you don’t fool me MF’s I know I was you trying to destroy us…We are getting married Wednesday …Have a nice and go and F… yourself hatters”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Hotrod

    He’s saying the WWE is who put it out there, I wouldn’t doubt it. Which is why they won’t do anything to Xavier, its a freak cult anyway where shit like this happens all the time you just never hear about it usually. How much other freaky shit is going on they probably have videos for everyone in case they get out of line…

  • Gerald Paul

    I think someone needs to introduce Grammerly to ol’ ‘Berty.

  • Mike Tedesco

    There are wedding announcements… and then there’s this. I should have gone to him for wedding planning when I was taking the plunge.

  • J™

    If u are saying that WWE leaked Paige’s private photo then I think the company would not have stoop this low just to destroy 1 individual who already has nothing to do with them.