Match announced for WWE RAW tonight, WrestleMania performers set

Match announced for WWE RAW tonight

WWE announced on Facebook that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax has been added to tonight’s RAW in Philadelphia.

The video update also mentions that the RAW Women’s Championship fatal four way at WrestleMania will also be contested under elimination rules.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of RAW tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania performers set

WWE announced on Monday that Pitbull, Flo Rida, Stephen Marley and Lunchmoney Lewis will all be performing live at WrestleMania 33 this Sunday in Orlando.