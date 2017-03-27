WWE 24 looks at Enzo Amore and Big Cass debut, WWE Network free trial

WWE 24 looks at Enzo Amore and Big Cass debut

WWE has posted a clip from an upcoming episode WWE 24 on the WWE Network that follows Enzo Amore and Big Cass backstage before their debut on RAW last year.

You can check out a clip below.

WWE Network free trial

WWE sent out an email campaign promoting a free trial offer for the WWE Network starting with WrestleMania 33 this Sunday through June 26.

This offer would include WrestleMania 33, Payback on April 30, Backlash on May 21, Extreme Rules on June 4 and Money in the Bank on June 18.

The offer expires on April 3, 2017 and is valid only to new subscribers.