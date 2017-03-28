Paige issues statement late on Monday: “I made a huge mistake”

WWE star Paige issued the following statement on Twitter addressing private video and photographs of her leaking on Twitter last week.

As reported earlier, current Impact Wrestling and former WWE star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) announced he was pulling out of a scheduled appearance in Orlando this week for WrestleCon to be with Paige and support her at this time.

In her statement, Paige talks about making a huge mistake and putting trust into the hands of someone who “took advantage of a young girl years ago.” She noted the support she received from her soon to be husband Alberto El Patron and her family.

“Not only was I victim of a viral humiliation but a victim of cyber bullying. My mistake could help people’s future. Think. Before you act.”

You can check out her full statement below.