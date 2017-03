The following is set for tonight’s 3/28 TakeOver: Orlando go-home edition of WWE NXT:

* Loser Leaves NXT: Kassius Ohno vs. Elias Samson

* Contract signing for the Asuka vs. Ember Moon NXT Women’s Title match at TakeOver: Orlando

* Johnny Gargano vs. Dash Wilder vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Akam

* Andrade Cien Almas in action

Wrestleview.com will have a recap of NXT on Thursday morning.