Sheamus cut open during the 3/27 RAW, Post 3/27 WWE RAW videos

Sheamus cut open during the 3/27 RAW

WWE star Sheamus posted the following on Twitter noting that he was cut open above his eye from a ladder during last night’s 3/27 RAW in Philadelphia.

Sheamus and Cesaro were attacked backstage by RAW Tag Team Champions The Club with a ladder, appearing to set-up a ladder match between the two teams along with Enzo Amore and Big Cass at this Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 PPV in Orlando.

The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood… we’ll fight on brother… and take the glory. #RAW pic.twitter.com/E5OHun9IJN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

