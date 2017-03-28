Stipulation added to RAW Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 33

WWE.com announced on Tuesday that a new stipulation has been added to the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match this Sunday at WrestleMania 33.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will now defend the tag titles against Sheamus and Cesaro and Enzo Amore and Big Cass in a triple threat ladder match.

As reported earlier, Triple H vs. Seth Rollins in a “non-sanctioned match” has been added to the card along with new names added to the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday including Kickoff matches.

The Kickoff Show begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT) with the main card going live at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).

WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Non-sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) defends against Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and all other Smackdown Live women eligible for the match

Kickoff Show Matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Names confirmed so far: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley Big Show and Curt Hawkins

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WrestleMania 33 this Sunday night.

