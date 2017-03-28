3/27 WWE RAW Ratings: Increase in viewers before WrestleMania

Last night’s 3/27 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.3 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.05 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

“Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Street Outlaws” took the top two spots of the night. RAW had a strong night with all hours of the show averaging above three million viewers.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.253 (up from 3.163 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.426 (up from 3.117 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.197 (up from 2.886 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by confrontation between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar days before WrestleMania 33 this Sunday, averaged a 1.18 among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s show that averaged a 1.10 rating.