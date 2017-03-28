Video: Early look at construction of WrestleMania 33 set in Orlando

Video started to make the rounds of the WrestleMania 33 set on social media the last 24 hours showing construction inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando for this Sunday.

As you can see in the video clips below uploaded to YouTube, the set appears to be featuring a roller coaster theme in line with the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” tag line that WWE has been using in recent weeks on television to describe the event.

WWE will likely unveil a full look at the set as they have done in recent years later this week. We reported earlier that some changes to the card have already started to take place including the previously announced RAW Tag Team Championship triple threat match now becoming a ladder match involving Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro this Sunday.

It was also revealed on Monday night that two matches have been shifted to the Kickoff show beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT). This includes Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries and the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring the following names announced so far: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley Big Show and Curt Hawkins.