Aries comments on WrestleMania Kickoff, John Cena stars in “Ferdinand”

Austin Aries addressed the WrestleMania Kickoff Show this Sunday and being part of it when he challenges Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

As reported earlier, WWE has shifted the scheduled Smackdown Women’s Championship match to the Kickoff Show this Sunday as well.

Apparently some wrestling fans tweeted at Aries voicing their displeasure that his match was put part of the Kickoff Show and not the main card. Aries had this to say.

John Cena stars in “Ferdinand”

WWE has posted the trailer for the new movie “Ferdinand” voiced by John Cena.

  • Christopher Jimerson

    Sounds like a safe response, Austin.

    Still… Garbage decision.