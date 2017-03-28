Aries comments on WrestleMania Kickoff, John Cena stars in “Ferdinand”

Aries comments on WrestleMania Kickoff

Austin Aries addressed the WrestleMania Kickoff Show this Sunday and being part of it when he challenges Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

As reported earlier, WWE has shifted the scheduled Smackdown Women’s Championship match to the Kickoff Show this Sunday as well.

Apparently some wrestling fans tweeted at Aries voicing their displeasure that his match was put part of the Kickoff Show and not the main card. Aries had this to say.

Seeing a lot of passionate opinions about my @WWE Cruiserweight Title match being announced for the #Wrestlemania Pre-Show. Here's mine…. — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017

I'm never "relegated" to anything, I'm just who you add to things you need ELEVATED. #WrestleMania Pre-Show is now MUST SEE. #TheElevator — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 28, 2017

John Cena stars in “Ferdinand”

WWE has posted the trailer for the new movie “Ferdinand” voiced by John Cena.