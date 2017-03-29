Naomi added to title match, updated card for WrestleMania on Sunday

Following last night’s 3/28 WWE Smackdown Live from Richmond, it was revealed that Naomi will now join the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match that was shifted to the Kickoff Show this Sunday at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.
The match is now being officially listed as a Six Pack Challenge featuring Alexa Bliss defending against Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Naomi.
Current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos were also added to the annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal, meaning those titles won’t be defended on Sunday.
Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday including Kickoff matches.
The Kickoff Show begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT) with the main card going live at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Non-sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Ladder Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
Kickoff Show Matches:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Names set: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango
