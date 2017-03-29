Naomi added to title match, updated card for WrestleMania on Sunday

Following last night’s 3/28 WWE Smackdown Live from Richmond, it was revealed that Naomi will now join the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match that was shifted to the Kickoff Show this Sunday at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The match is now being officially listed as a Six Pack Challenge featuring Alexa Bliss defending against Mickie James, Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Naomi.

Current WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos were also added to the annual Andre the Giant Battle Royal, meaning those titles won’t be defended on Sunday.

Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday including Kickoff matches.

The Kickoff Show begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT) with the main card going live at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Non-sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Ladder Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Kickoff Show Matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Names set: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WrestleMania 33 this Sunday night.