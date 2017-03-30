Mauro Ranallo gives another status update, New TakeOver match set

Mauro Ranallo gives another status update

Smackdown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo posted another status update on Twitter on Wednesday as he is currently dealing with a bout of depression.

Feeling love from everyone. I am stronger. I want to wish my @WWE family another AMAZING #WrestleMania #KeepUpTheGoodFight #MentalHealth — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 29, 2017

Ranallo has not appeared on Smackdown Live in the last three weeks because of this ordeal and has been public about battling his diagnosed bipolor disorder.

New TakeOver match set

SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross) vs. No Way Jose, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Ruby Riot (Heidi Lovelace) in a eight person tag team match has been added to Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special on WWE Network, finalizing the card for the special.