Kurt Angle arrives in Orlando, Shelton Benjamin cleared to compete

Kurt Angle arrives in Orlando

Tomorrow night, Kurt Angle will be inducted into the class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. This will be his first broadcast appearance for WWE since leaving the company in 2006. WWE cameras caught up with Kurt as he arrived in Orlando and were able to find out what is going through his mind in preparation for his hall of fame induction.

Shelton Benjamin cleared to compete

With the WWE brand split in summer of 2016, it was announced that Shelton Benjamin would be returning to the Smackdown Brand. Every week a vignette would air to hype his impending return, but unfortunately he suffered a torn rotator cuff which has kept him on the shelf for several months. Today on twitter Shelton announced that he has been cleared to compete.