Triple H and Stephanie preview AXXESS, Heyman on RAW after Mania

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon preview AXXESS

Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Stephanie McMahon did the following Facebook Live video on Thursday giving fans a walk-through of the WWE Fan AXXESS convention in Orlando that opens this evening during WrestleMania weekend.

Heyman on RAW after Mania

In continuing his week of blogs on Yahoo! Sports to promote WrestleMania 33, Paul Heyman has a new blog up on Thursday talking about the importance of this Monday’s RAW after WrestleMania, which in recent years has become just as big of a show as WrestleMania itself.