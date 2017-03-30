Tian Bing to compete in Battle Royal, WWE stars as Disney cartoons

Tian Bing to compete in Memorial Battle Royal

WWE’s first Chinese superstar signing Tian Bing has been announced as a participant in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33. Tian Bing has been in televised action once so far, competing in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 2016 with Ho Ho Lun in a losing effort against Johnny Garganno & Tomasso Ciampa.

