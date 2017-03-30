Ric Flair statue revealed at Axxess, More highlights from Axxess

Ric Flair statue revealed at Wrestlemania Axxess

Today at Wrestlemania Axxess, a statue of 16 time World Champion and 2 time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was revealed. He joins the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes and The Ultimate Warrior of being immortalised in bronze.

@tripleh @stephaniemcmahon and #WWE Legends unveil the @ricflairnatureboy statue at #WrestleMania #Axxess! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Huge thrill to have a chance to honor "The Man" who inspired so many!! Thanks Naitch!!!! pic.twitter.com/MayomMs97e — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 31, 2017

The man who inspired my husband to become @TripleH, the one and only, a true legend & Hall of Famer, the incomparable @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CzYEtaz0X6 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 31, 2017

Other highlights from Wrestlemania Axxess

During Wrestlemania week there are countless activities taking place. Earlier today Stephanie McMahahon and Triple H gave a personal tour of Axxess lasting over 40 minutes. Other highlights include Booker T re-entering the elimination chamber and Bayley being back as a WWE superstar rather than an NXT superstar