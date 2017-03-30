Ric Flair statue revealed at Axxess, More highlights from Axxess

Ric Flair statue revealed at Wrestlemania Axxess
Today at Wrestlemania Axxess, a statue of 16 time World Champion and 2 time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was revealed. He joins the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes and The Ultimate Warrior of being immortalised in bronze.
It was my honor to reveal this statue of the one, the only…@RicFlairNatrBoy! #Respect #Axxess pic.twitter.com/Y0eqoQ2gn4
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 31, 2017
Huge thrill to have a chance to honor "The Man" who inspired so many!! Thanks Naitch!!!! pic.twitter.com/MayomMs97e
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 31, 2017
The man who inspired my husband to become @TripleH, the one and only, a true legend & Hall of Famer, the incomparable @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CzYEtaz0X6
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 31, 2017
Other highlights from Wrestlemania Axxess
During Wrestlemania week there are countless activities taking place. Earlier today Stephanie McMahahon and Triple H gave a personal tour of Axxess lasting over 40 minutes. Other highlights include Booker T re-entering the elimination chamber and Bayley being back as a WWE superstar rather than an NXT superstar
Uncle Arn & @RicFlairNatrBoy #Axxess #4H #WrestleMania 💜 pic.twitter.com/V4rQI9Dz3g
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 30, 2017