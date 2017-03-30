Ric Flair statue revealed at Axxess, More highlights from Axxess

By
Andrew Fisher
-
0

Ric Flair statue revealed at Wrestlemania Axxess

Today at Wrestlemania Axxess, a statue of 16 time World Champion and 2 time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was revealed. He joins the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes and The Ultimate Warrior of being immortalised in bronze.

Other highlights from Wrestlemania Axxess

During Wrestlemania week there are countless activities taking place. Earlier today Stephanie McMahahon and Triple H gave a personal tour of Axxess lasting over 40 minutes. Other highlights include Booker T re-entering the elimination chamber and Bayley being back as a WWE superstar rather than an NXT superstar

