Smackdown Women’s Title match back on main WrestleMania 33 card

WWE.com is now listing the Smackdown Women’s Championship match as being part of the main card for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday in Orlando.

As reported earlier, WWE had originally shifted the match to take place during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show. That no longer appears to be the case.

Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and the returning Naomi. The only matches that remain advertised for the Kickoff Show now is Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries and the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.