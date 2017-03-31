WWE Hall of Fame 2017 induction ceremony tonight on WWE Network

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs live tonight on WWE Network from Orlando beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, with a red-carpet special airing at 7:00 p.m. ET.
WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony:
* Kurt Angle, inducted by John Cena.
* The Rock & Roll Express, inducted by Jim Cornette.
* Teddy Long, inducted by The APA.
* Beth Phoenix, inducted by Natalya.
* Ravishing Rick Rude, inducted by Ricky Steamboat.
* Diamond Dallas Page, inducted by Eric Bischoff.
* Former Rutgers football player Eric LeGrand receives the Warrior Award, inducted by Dana Warrior.
* Former legends Rikidozan, Haystacks Calhoun, Toots Mondt and others will be officially added to WWE’s Hall of Fame Legacy Wing.