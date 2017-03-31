WrestleMania 33 News: Women’s Match, Main Event, Seth Rollins sick

Here are some news and notes regarding WrestleMania 33 this Sunday in Orlando.

Women’s Match

As reported last night, the Smackdown Women’s Championship match has been shifted back to the main card after being pushed to the Kickoff Show earlier this week. Becky Lynch tweeted out the following noting the fans “spoke up” about the match.

You spoke up. You're awesome. Thank you . #WrestleMania — Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 31, 2017

WrestleMania 33 Main Event

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is scheduled to main event WrestleMania on Sunday night at Camping World Stadium. This was the current plan as of this weekend.

Seth Rollins sick

WWE revealed in a new video interview with Seth Rollins that he is currently battling an illness in the days leading up to WrestleMania this Sunday.