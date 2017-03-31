WrestleMania 33 News: Women’s Match, Main Event, Seth Rollins sick

Here are some news and notes regarding WrestleMania 33 this Sunday in Orlando.

Women’s Match

As reported last night, the Smackdown Women’s Championship match has been shifted back to the main card after being pushed to the Kickoff Show earlier this week. Becky Lynch tweeted out the following noting the fans “spoke up” about the match.

WrestleMania 33 Main Event

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns is scheduled to main event WrestleMania on Sunday night at Camping World Stadium. This was the current plan as of this weekend.

Seth Rollins sick

WWE revealed in a new video interview with Seth Rollins that he is currently battling an illness in the days leading up to WrestleMania this Sunday.

  • unknown

    If Taker vs. Reigns is the final match, I’m guessing WWE is speculating this could be Undertaker last match. Perhaps a Reigns heel turn could close out the event.

  • Mat Thompson

    How could they put Roman Reigns in the main event? Taker’s matches are great, but if they aren’t

    against a main event guy, then why put them on last? Especially if the main thing most people are tuning in for is going to be Lesnar/Goldberg. WWE really doesn’t know how to build a proper card that builds to a real main event anymore. Let me guess, Wyatt/Orton will be first, and the entrance will be ruined being a daylight entrance for Bray when they usually use the fireflies and the lantern.