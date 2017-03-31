Kurt Angle reunites with Edge and Christian, Cornette and Bischoff

Kurt Angle reunites with Edge and Christian
WWE’s Twitter account has posted a video clip of Kurt Angle reuniting with Edge and Christian filming what appears to be a segment for the WWE Network.
It appears they are filming for season two of Edge and Christian’s show.
Update (5:33 p.m. ET): WWE has since removed the clip.
Cornette and Bischoff
WWE’s Michael Hayes tweeted out the following noting that he just took part in the filming of a new “Table for 3” episode for the WWE Network with Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff.
Just did Table for 3 with Bischoff and Cornette, 1st time Eric and Corny had spoke in over 24 years!!! Never been a Table for 3 like this!!!
