Kurt Angle reunites with Edge and Christian, Cornette and Bischoff

Kurt Angle reunites with Edge and Christian

WWE’s Twitter account has posted a video clip of Kurt Angle reuniting with Edge and Christian filming what appears to be a segment for the WWE Network.

It appears they are filming for season two of Edge and Christian’s show.

Update (5:33 p.m. ET): WWE has since removed the clip.

Cornette and Bischoff

WWE’s Michael Hayes tweeted out the following noting that he just took part in the filming of a new “Table for 3” episode for the WWE Network with Jim Cornette and Eric Bischoff.