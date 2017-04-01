Highlights of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the biggest nights of the wrestling year. A literal red carpet event where stars of past eras join the current WWE superstars in honouring those who are being inducted into the class of 2017. With so many personalities under the same roof at the same time, many fun interactions and exchanges take place. Here are some of the highlights from last night.

Red Carpet Event

The full pre-show can be viewed here

Diamond Dallas Page highlights

Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Highlights

“Ravishing” Rick Rude Highlights

Beth Phoenix Highlights

Eric LeGrand Highlights

Teddy Long Highlights

Kurt Angle Highlights

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 receives their WWE Hall of Fame rings

