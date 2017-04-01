Highlights of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the biggest nights of the wrestling year. A literal red carpet event where stars of past eras join the current WWE superstars in honouring those who are being inducted into the class of 2017. With so many personalities under the same roof at the same time, many fun interactions and exchanges take place. Here are some of the highlights from last night.

Red Carpet Event

The full pre-show can be viewed here

Diamond Dallas Page highlights

Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Highlights

Me and two of my favorites the Rock and Roll express. this night is so much fun pic.twitter.com/cdHF27vjgU — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 31, 2017

That was the most heart-felt #WWEHOF speech I've ever heard. If we can have 1% of the career the #rock&rollexpress had, I'll be a happy man. — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 1, 2017

Seriously, Rock and Roll Express is the best!! #WWEHOF — Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) April 1, 2017

“Ravishing” Rick Rude Highlights

Rick Rude. One of the men who inspired me to become a Pro Wrestler. One of the best of all time. Well Deserved. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/akg032JM8i — ONEY Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER) April 1, 2017

Beth Phoenix Highlights

EXCLUSIVE: "Everything was so special because it was with you!" @TheBethPhoenix thanks @NatByNature for inducting her in the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/9oRFz8DEzk — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017

A beautiful speech @TheBethPhoenix! So proud of u mama! For both ur #glamazon & ur #glamamom accomplishments. Lovely ending words😘 #wwehof — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 1, 2017

Amazing speech tonight from @TheBethPhoenix 🙌🏻 Thank you ! #WWEHOF — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 1, 2017

Watching beth speak…. I cried — Rodriguez ॐ (@RRWWE) April 1, 2017

Eric LeGrand Highlights

EXCLUSIVE: "I hope I showed them the fan side of things and that I've had the same memories that they've had!" – @EricLeGrand52 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/beZJkv6rlk — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017

Teddy Long Highlights

Ron and I Inducting the cheapest man alive! @teddyplayalong into WWE HOF! Love ya Teddy! pic.twitter.com/EW5wiIlDls — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 1, 2017

Kurt Angle Highlights

.@RealKurtAngle is now an OFFICIAL member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2017! It's true…. IT'S DAMN TRUE!!!! pic.twitter.com/MdzXn4jiYj — WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017

Congratulations @RealKurtAngle. One of the best speeches I've ever heard from one of the Greatest of All Time. Oh, It's True… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Wzr2oGq2wC — Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) April 1, 2017

That was so great! Such a positive soul and a huge influence in this business. Welcome home @RealKurtAngle #WWEHOF — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 1, 2017

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 receives their WWE Hall of Fame rings