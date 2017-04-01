Highlights of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame
The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the biggest nights of the wrestling year. A literal red carpet event where stars of past eras join the current WWE superstars in honouring those who are being inducted into the class of 2017. With so many personalities under the same roof at the same time, many fun interactions and exchanges take place. Here are some of the highlights from last night.
Red Carpet Event
Second Nature @RicFlairNatrBoy #WWEHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/00HV7MQyRS
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 1, 2017
A little pre-WrestleMania taunting from @mikethemiz? #WWEHOF #WrestleMania @marysemizanin pic.twitter.com/9Y5zzgwut7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 1, 2017
.@CarmellaWWE and @BigCassWWE look F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S on the #WWEHOF #RedCarpet… and you CAN'T TEACH THAT! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/sqp34gbL2e
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 31, 2017
.@WWESheamus is thrilled to see former #RAW GM @RealMickFoley on the #WWEHOF #RedCarpet! @NoelleFoley @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/6D9HQ6P4Q9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 31, 2017
The full pre-show can be viewed here
Diamond Dallas Page highlights
Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Highlights
Me and two of my favorites the Rock and Roll express. this night is so much fun pic.twitter.com/cdHF27vjgU
— Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) March 31, 2017
That was the most heart-felt #WWEHOF speech I've ever heard. If we can have 1% of the career the #rock&rollexpress had, I'll be a happy man.
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 1, 2017
I am what I am because of them. Thank you. #Rock&RollExpress #JimCornette #WWEHOF
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) April 1, 2017
Seriously, Rock and Roll Express is the best!! #WWEHOF
— Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) April 1, 2017
“Ravishing” Rick Rude Highlights
Rick Rude. One of the men who inspired me to become a Pro Wrestler. One of the best of all time. Well Deserved. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/akg032JM8i
— ONEY Lorcan (@_StarDESTROYER) April 1, 2017
Beth Phoenix Highlights
EXCLUSIVE: How was it for @TonyChimelWWE to recreate his iconic @EdgeRatedR introduction at the #WWEHOF ceremony? @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/2HngG2jbGS
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: "Everything was so special because it was with you!" @TheBethPhoenix thanks @NatByNature for inducting her in the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/9oRFz8DEzk
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017
Thank you @TheBethPhoenix!#HOF pic.twitter.com/jzTIqOFenC
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 1, 2017
When you laugh so hard you cry…. 🖤 #WWEHOF @SashaBanksWWE @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/xhWO2YHFno
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 1, 2017
Thank you @TheBethPhoenix #WWEHallOfFame ❤
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) April 1, 2017
The real deal. @TheBethPhoenix #WWEHallOfFame 💪🏻
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 1, 2017
Hell yeah. @TheBethPhoenix 🎤 #slayed #hof @wwe
— Amy Dumas (@AmyDumas) April 1, 2017
A beautiful speech @TheBethPhoenix! So proud of u mama! For both ur #glamazon & ur #glamamom accomplishments. Lovely ending words😘 #wwehof
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 1, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: @MariaMenounos and @NatbyNature reflect on @TheBethPhoenix's impact. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/TxGx9Tth0q
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017
Amazing speech tonight from @TheBethPhoenix 🙌🏻 Thank you ! #WWEHOF
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 1, 2017
Watching beth speak…. I cried
— Rodriguez ॐ (@RRWWE) April 1, 2017
Eric LeGrand Highlights
EXCLUSIVE: "I hope I showed them the fan side of things and that I've had the same memories that they've had!" – @EricLeGrand52 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/beZJkv6rlk
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017
Teddy Long Highlights
Ron and I Inducting the cheapest man alive! @teddyplayalong into WWE HOF! Love ya Teddy! pic.twitter.com/EW5wiIlDls
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 1, 2017
Kurt Angle Highlights
.@RealKurtAngle was NEVER afraid to take chances. Case and point… #WWEHOF @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/wLZrlRsDuw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 1, 2017
.@RealKurtAngle is now an OFFICIAL member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2017! It's true…. IT'S DAMN TRUE!!!! pic.twitter.com/MdzXn4jiYj
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2017
Hey @danpayne_USAR here's your old college mate @RealKurtAngle about to go into the @WWE HOF. pic.twitter.com/LPcOzrMFe2
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 1, 2017
Congratulations @RealKurtAngle. One of the best speeches I've ever heard from one of the Greatest of All Time. Oh, It's True… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Wzr2oGq2wC
— Colin Cassady (@BigCassWWE) April 1, 2017
What an honor to be on hand for @RealKurtAngle's #WWEHOF2017 speech. #Integrity #Intensity #intelligence A funny, heartwarming homecoming.
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 1, 2017
That was so great! Such a positive soul and a huge influence in this business. Welcome home @RealKurtAngle #WWEHOF
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 1, 2017
Legend 🙌🏿🙌🏿 @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/p8PCxzEUZE
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 1, 2017