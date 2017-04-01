Wrestlemania 33 stage revealed, Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle debate

Wrestlemania 33 stage revealed

Every year WWE attempts to create a unique visual spectacle with Wrestlemania. A big part of the aesthetics of Wrestlemania are the fantastic looking stages that are built. The New Day give us a preview of the stage for Wrestlemania 33.

Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle debate

Daniel Bryan and Kurt Angle sat down with Renee Young to discuss the idea of how a match between the two of them had taken place. Besides general conversation, they talk about how they think their styles would clash with each other, how they think the match would play out and who has the better submission hold. The video was filmed with 360° cameras and can be interacted with throughout.