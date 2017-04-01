WWE announces 32-competitor Women’s Tournament for this summer

WWE announced a 32-competitor Women’s Tournament at the company’s business partner summit today in Orlando during WrestleMania week.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka were all part of the official announcement on Saturday.

WWE noted that women’s wrestlers from 17 countries are scheduled to be part of the tournament that will take place later this summer on the WWE Network. This tournament is among the many WWE has presented over the last year including the Cruiserweight Classic and the recent WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament.