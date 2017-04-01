Brock Lesnar highest paid WWE star, New NXT titles to be revealed tonight

Brock Lesnar highest paid WWE star

Forbes.com is reporting that Brock Lesnar was the highest paid star in WWE last year earning $12 million. This also doesn’t take into account the additional $2.5 million purse he earned in his return to the UFC last July at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt.

The overall list is as follows:

Brock Lesnar ($12 million) John Cena ($8 million) Triple H ($3.8 million) Roman Reigns ($3.5 million) Dean Ambrose ($2.7 million) AJ Styles ($2.4 million) Shane McMahon ($2.2 million) The Undertaker ($2 million) Seth Rollins ($2 million) Randy Orton ($1.9 million)

New NXT titles to be revealed tonight

William Regal announced at Axxess on Saturday that at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, new NXT championships will be presented to the winners of all three matches tonight.