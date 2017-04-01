Brock Lesnar highest paid WWE star, New NXT titles to be revealed tonight

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Brock Lesnar highest paid WWE star

Forbes.com is reporting that Brock Lesnar was the highest paid star in WWE last year earning $12 million. This also doesn’t take into account the additional $2.5 million purse he earned in his return to the UFC last July at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt.

The overall list is as follows:

  1. Brock Lesnar ($12 million)
  2. John Cena ($8 million)
  3. Triple H ($3.8 million)
  4. Roman Reigns ($3.5 million)
  5. Dean Ambrose ($2.7 million)
  6. AJ Styles ($2.4 million)
  7. Shane McMahon ($2.2 million)
  8. The Undertaker ($2 million)
  9. Seth Rollins ($2 million)
  10. Randy Orton ($1.9 million)

New NXT titles to be revealed tonight

William Regal announced at Axxess on Saturday that at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, new NXT championships will be presented to the winners of all three matches tonight.

  • Gerald Bocook

    Shoutout to the guy that yelled “Impact Wrestling!!!” in that crowd.