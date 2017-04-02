NXT TakeOver audience pays respects to Nakamura, HBK TakeOver interview

NXT Takeover audience pays respects to Nakamura

Last night at NXT TakeOver: Orlando, Shinsuke Nakamura was defeated by Bobby Roode in the main event for the NXT Championship. The show ended with Nakamura down on the mat and Roode celebrating with his new championship title. WWE posted footage of what took place after TakeOver left the air.

Shawn Michaels TakeOver interview

After TakeOver left the air, Shawn Michaels was interviewed by Cathy Kelly in place of Triple H who is preparing for Wrestlemania.

Thoughts on Aleister Black

I know of his former career. He’s a strange cat and he has an unbelievable future. He’ll be unlike anything we’ve seen in a really long time.

Authors of Pain

What blew me away is that they were pushed to the limit and they handled it. They’ve been rushed to the top and haven’t even hit their stride yet. They fought two great teams and did pretty darn well.

Roode and Nakamura

Their entrances were pretty cool. You save your best for Wrestlemania and they took it up a notch. Their match was unlike anything we’ve seen in a long time, and you would expect no less than these two guys. Bobby proved to me that he isn’t a flash in the pan. I don’t think Bobby has hit his stride either. He looked liked he belonged. It was a real war.

Michaels also briefly gives his thoughts on Triple H and Seth Rollins and who he wants to win.