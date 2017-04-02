Jim Ross addresses if he will join commentary for WrestleMania 33

David Penzer spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross this weekend and brought up reports over the last few days stating that Ross had been in talks with WWE to make an appearance at WrestleMania 33 tonight to join the commentary team.

In the interview, Ross noted that nothing was final, to “never say never” when it comes to wrestling adding, “If the WWE wants to use me on Sunday night, I’m available.”

PWInsider.com is reporting that Ross revealed during an appearance in Orlando on Saturday that he would not deny talks with WWE and noted that the talks began before the sudden passing of his wife Jan. He would not specifically say he was returning.

WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo, who has taken a leave of absence from his commentary role with Smackdown Live, tweeted this out regarding Ross.

While it breaks my heart that I won't be at #WrestleMania I'm extremely happy for my friend @JRsBBQ #KeepUpTheGoodFight 👊 — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) April 1, 2017

You can check out David Penzer’s interview with Jim Ross below.