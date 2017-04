WWE Network conference call tomorrow

WWE is scheduled to have a conference call with the wrestling media on Monday at 3:00 p.m. ETÂ to talk about the growth of the WWE Network and give an updated subscriber number for the service. Wrestleview will have a recap of the call Monday afternoon.

Heyman on Charlotte

Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle brand of Heyman at WWE AXXESS talking about why he thinks Charlotte Flair will be the first female to headline a WrestleMania.