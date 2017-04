By

WWE NXT TV taping results in Orlando prior to the NXT TakeOver Orlando special.

4/1 NXT TV taping results:

* Heavy Machinery def. The Bollywood Boyz.

* Peyton Royce def. Aliyah.

* Oney Lorcan def. El Vagabondo (Elias Samson).

Source: PWInsider.com