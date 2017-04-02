John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella in the ring at Wrestlemania 33

By
Paul Nemer
-
3

After John Cena and Nikki Bella’s win over The Miz and Maryse, John Cena went down on one knee and asked Nikki Bella to marry him.

“John Cena tells Nikki this is the moment she was waiting for after coming back from a neck injury. He brings up wanting to tell her something when the time was right. Cena gets down on one knee and asks Nikki to marry him. Nikki says yes and kisses Cena. Cena takes out the ring and puts it on her finger.”

To read Adam Martin’s live play by play Wrestlemania 33 coverage, Click here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Dubya w00dm4n

    Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

  • IKILLU

    Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

  • Jamie Stidiford

    So all this match was was ine big marriage proposal? Boy the Wwe love cena.