Jim Ross agrees to new two-year deal with WWE, talks WrestleMania return

Sam Gardner of FOXSports.com is featuring an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross which confirms that Ross has agreed to terms on a new two-year deal with WWE.

Ross noted that conversations with WWE began “months ago” and that is now late wife, Jan, was excited to experience his return in-person in Orlando at the Citrus Bowl.

“She wanted to get dressed up and walk the red carpet at the Hall of Fame, and she wanted to hear me get introduced and to see my walk out and call a match. That was her dream, and I shared that dream, which is one of the reasons I was so willing to come here.”

JR will reportedly take on a variety of new roles with this new WWE deal. No word on what this means for his current commentary role for New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV.