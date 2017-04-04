Early 4/4 Smackdown Live preview, RAW and Smackdown shake up

Early 4/4 Smackdown Live preview

Nothing has been announced for tonight’s 4/4 Smackdown Live in Orlando as of this morning. WWE.com is only teasing the fallout from WrestleMania 33 on Sunday including AJ Styles getting a win over Shane McMahon, Randy Orton becoming the new WWE Champion, Naomi capturing the Smackdown Women’s Championship and the latest between Dean Ambrose and Baron Corbin.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of Smackdown tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RAW and Smackdown Live shake up

As noted in Mike Tedesco’s recap of last night’s 4/3 WWE RAW in Orlando, Vince McMahon announced it was time once again to shake things up with both RAW and Smackdown. McMahon revealed a series of trades between both brands going forward.

