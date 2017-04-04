4/3 WWE RAW Ratings: Increase in viewers following WrestleMania

Last night’s 4/3 WWE RAW drew an average of 3.77 million viewers on Monday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 3.3 million viewers. RAW came in at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

It was the strongest show for RAW in a long time coming off WrestleMania 33.

Hourly breakdowns of the WWE RAW Ratings

Hourly breakdowns were as follows.

Hour 1: 3.826 (up from 3.253 million viewers last week)

Hour 2: 3.893 (up from 3.426 million viewers)

Hour 3: 3.583 (up from 3.197 million viewers)

RAW, headlined by the return of Finn Balor teaming with Seth Rollins against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in a tag team match, averaged a 1.43 among adults 18-49 on Monday night. This is up from last week’s show that averaged a 1.18 rating.