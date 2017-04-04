Roman Reigns addresses crowd at RAW, WrestleMania Kickoff viewers

Roman Reigns addresses crowd at RAW

WWE star Roman Reigns issued the following tweet answering a question from a fan wanting his thoughts on the hostile reaction he received from the crowd in Orlando in the opening of last night’s RAW following WrestleMania 33.

Loudest seg of the show. Maybe the loudest of the past 2 decades. And I could of stood there for another 15 min. #TheGuy #RAWaftermania https://t.co/l9Z5zuwYzr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 4, 2017

If you didn’t catch the segment, you can check out a clip below courtesy of WWE.

WrestleMania Kickoff viewers

The airing of the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show on the USA Network this past Sunday evening drew 728,000 viewers according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

The entire Kickoff Show aired live on WWE Network, YouTube and other platforms.