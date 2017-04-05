WWE events continue in Orlando with NXT tapings, Scott Hall documentary

WWE events continue in Orlando with NXT tapings

If the last five days of WWE events in Orlando over WrestleMania weekend weren’t enough (Hall of Fame, NXT TakeOver, WrestleMania, RAW and Smackdown Live), NXT will be presenting another set of TV tapings tonight in Winter Park at Full Sail University.

NXT will also be running live events in Florida this wekeend on Friday in Fort Pierce and Saturday in Largo. The main WWE rosters have the weekend off from live events.

Scott Hall documentary

The new WWE documentary about Scott Hall, “Living on a Razor’s Edge”, will be available on-demand as part of the WWE Network starting this Friday (April 7).

The documentary was released by WWE last year. You can check out a trailer below.