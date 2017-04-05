4/4 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Post-WrestleMania bump in viewers

Last night’s 4/4 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.89 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 2.7 million viewers. WWE once again won the night on cable for Tuesday in the always important 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by Randy Orton and Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt and the returning Erick Rowan in a tag team main event match, averaged a 0.98 rating among adults 18-49, a big increase from last week’s 0.86 rating.