SPOILERS: 4/5 WWE NXT TV taping results from Full Sail University

The following was taped on Wednesday from Full Sail University.

4/5 WWE NXT TV Taping results:

* Dark Match: Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Aleister Black wins a squash match.

* Tye Dillinger promo. Will face Eric Young next week in a Steel Cage Match.

* #DIY def. Dylan Miley and an enhancement talent. Miley laid out his partner after.

* Ruby Riot def. Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee). Nikki Cross was at ringside.

* Andrade Cien Almas def. Danny Burch

* Drew McIntyre def. Oney Lorcan. After the match, McIntyre cuts a promo saying he wants the NXT Championship.

* Farewell segment for Shinsuke Nakamura, who thanks the fans and says he will always be NXT. The entire NXT roster comes out to congratulate Nakamura, along with WWE COO Triple H and Finn Balor.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Kassius Ohno and Roderick Strong.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode promo. Rips on Nakamura and the NXT roster, saying they don’t belong in his NXT. Hideo Itami makes his return and lays out Roode with the GTS.

* WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate def. Jack Gallagher to retain the title.

* Liv Morgan and Aliyah def. Iconic (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce).

* Segment where Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot get into a pull-apart brawl.

* Drew McIntyre def. Andrade Cien Almas.

* Aleister Black def. Kona Reeves.

* Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross never gets started as the two brawl at ringside until being pulled apart again by referees and attendants.

* Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young in a Steel Cage Match. Dillinger cuts a farewell promo after.

Source: PWInsider.com