SEGA announces partnership with WWE for new WWE Tap Mania game

SEGA issued the following press release on Thursday announcing a partnership with WWE to develop a new free-to-play mobile game called WWE Tap Mania.

The press release notes the game will bring a “broad roster of past and present WWE Superstars who will face off alongside players to dominate leaderboards during live in-game events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.”

SEGA Announces Partnership With WWE

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — SEGA™ announced today a partnership with global entertainment company WWE to publish a new free-to-play idle mobile game called WWE Tap Mania. The game is being developed by The Tap Lab, based in Cambridge, MA, and is projected for launch later this year. This partnership unites two celebrated global brands, adding an exciting new element to SEGA’s diverse catalog of mobile games.

“At SEGA, we like to find new ways to bring brands and experiences to a wide mobile gaming audience,” said Naoki Kameda, COO of SEGA’s mobile division in the West. “This partnership with WWE presents a fresh opportunity for collaboration. Working with WWE, a monumental leader in global entertainment, along with The Tap Lab, a studio known for crafting action-packed games that are fun at their core, we’re confident that WWE Tap Mania will delight WWE fans worldwide.”

“We are always looking to engage our global fan base in new and exciting ways,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products. “Partnering with industry leader SEGA is a great opportunity for us to continue our mobile game strategy while bringing in new fans with WWE Tap Mania.”

At the time of worldwide launch, WWE Tap Mania will be released on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and on the Google Play store for Android, and will be free to download with in-app purchases available. The game will feature a broad roster of past and present WWE Superstars who will face off alongside players to dominate leaderboards during live in-game events including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble.