WWE allowing Hardys to fulfill indy dates, Nakamura says goodbye

WWE allowing Hardys to fulfill indy dates

Matt Hardy revealed WWE will allow The Hardys to fulfill independent dates in April that they had booked prior to returning at WrestleMania 33 last Sunday.

Nakamura says goodbye

As noted in our NXT TV taping report, Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance saying goodbye to NXT talent and fans inside Full Sail University last night.

Nakamura posted this video clip to his official Instagram page.