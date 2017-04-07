JBL responds to allegations regarding Mauro Ranallo and Justin Roberts

WWE Smackdown Live commentator JBL (John Layfield) responded to a fan question on Twitter on Friday about allegations made in recent weeks involving Mauro Ranallo and his absence from WWE television in recent weeks.

While not completely official, the culprit many pointed to was comments made by JBL during a recent episode of “Bring it to the Table” regarding Ranallo publicly thanking The Wrestling Observer Newsletter for ranking him the best announcer on TV.

As reported earlier, Ranallo has publicly revealed a battle with bipolar disorder and has been off WWE television for weeks battling a bout with depression.

JBL also addressed recent allegations in a new book released by former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts accusing Layfield of being a bully backstage.

@JoeCroninJCS No Joe, and I won't-I shouldn't commenting on Internet stuff. I play a heel. I sincerely wish Mauro nothing but the absolute best. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017