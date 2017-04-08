WWE issues statement on contract status of Mauro Ranallo

After Smackdown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo removed all mentions of WWE on his social media accounts on Friday, it was speculated that it meant Ranallo was going to be departing WWE. Ranallo had missed the last month of Smackdown Live tapings due to his latest bout with depression that is alleged to have been caused by comments made against Ranallo by fellow Smackdown Live commentator JBL on and off camera.

PWInsider.com received the following statement by WWE on Saturday morning in response to what Ranallo’s current contract status is with the company: