The Rock to star in new Disney movie, Angle and Show sign with talent agency

The Rock to star in new Disney movie

Former WWE champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has signed on to star in a new Disney film adaption of the Disney theme park staple, “Jungle Cruise”, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will begin filming in 2018 and will be produced by Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions company that is run by Johnson’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Angle and Show sign with talent agency

Deadline.com has a new report up about WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and The Big Show signing with the massive talent agency, Agency for the Performing Arts, to help represent them in the entertainment world. This appears to set up both for their post-WWE careers, with Show talking about retiring from WWE in early 2018 when his contract expires with the company.