Content listing for Kevin Owens DVD, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to make announcement

Content listing for Kevin Owens DVD

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released the following content listing for the upcoming Kevin Owens “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD and Blu-Ray that will be released in August:

DISC 1 DOCUMENTARY: My Journey

Maybe I could be a wrestler?

A Moment that Switched Our Lives Entirely

Mr. Wrestling

Turning Point

The Top Guy

WWE Tryout

NXT

WWE Debut

WrestleMania 32

All For Family

Payback

WWE Universal Championship Match

The Kevin Owens Show

WWE ‘Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story’ DVD – Documentary Chapters DISC 2

SPECIAL FEATURES: WWE Tryout Match?

IWS

Steve Corino

Reflections in Brooklyn

No Singlet

The Name Kevin Owens

Six Months

WWE Debut

Grandfathers

Superstar Ink

Unfiltered MATCHES: Kevin Owens vs. CJ Parker

NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution • December 11, 2014 NXT Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

NXT TakeOver: Rival • February 11, 2015 Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn

San Jose, CA • March 27, 2015 Kevin Owens WWE Debut

RAW • May 18, 2015 Kevin Owens vs. John Cena

Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015 Intercontinental Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Ryback

Night of Champions • September 20, 2015 DISC 3

Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose

Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016 Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

Main Event • April 12, 2016 Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose

Paris, France • April 22, 2016 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Battleground • July 24, 2016 Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass

RAW • August 29, 2016 Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016 United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017 BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES NXT Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville

NXT • February 18, 2015 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Payback • May 1, 2016 Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns

RAW • September 12, 2016 No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins RAW • November 21, 2016

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to make announcement

WBIR-TV out of Knoxville is reporting that WWE star Glenn “Kane” Jacobs will be making an announcement this Tuesday (April 11) at a local establishment in the city, with family and friends set to be invited. It is believed that Jacobs will be announcing that he will be running for mayor of Knox Country, Tennessee, as he filed forms last month to begin that process, listing himself as a Republican.

Jacobs has not been seen on WWE TV since November 2016 and did not appear at either the Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania 33.