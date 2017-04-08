Content listing for Kevin Owens DVD, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to make announcement

Jason Namako
1

Content listing for Kevin Owens DVD

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released the following content listing for the upcoming Kevin Owens “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD and Blu-Ray that will be released in August:

DISC 1

DOCUMENTARY:

My Journey
Maybe I could be a wrestler?
A Moment that Switched Our Lives Entirely
Mr. Wrestling
Turning Point
The Top Guy
WWE Tryout
NXT
WWE Debut
WrestleMania 32
All For Family
Payback
WWE Universal Championship Match
The Kevin Owens Show
WWE ‘Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story’ DVD – Documentary Chapters

DISC 2
SPECIAL FEATURES:

WWE Tryout Match?
IWS
Steve Corino
Reflections in Brooklyn
No Singlet
The Name Kevin Owens
Six Months
WWE Debut
Grandfathers
Superstar Ink
Unfiltered

MATCHES:

Kevin Owens vs. CJ Parker
NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution • December 11, 2014

NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
NXT TakeOver: Rival • February 11, 2015

Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn
San Jose, CA • March 27, 2015

Kevin Owens WWE Debut
RAW • May 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. John Cena
Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015

Intercontinental Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Ryback
Night of Champions • September 20, 2015

DISC 3
Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose
Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Main Event • April 12, 2016

Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose
Paris, France • April 22, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Battleground • July 24, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass
RAW • August 29, 2016

Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016

United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES

NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville
NXT • February 18, 2015

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Payback • May 1, 2016

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • September 12, 2016

No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

RAW • November 21, 2016

Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to make announcement

WBIR-TV out of Knoxville is reporting that WWE star Glenn “Kane” Jacobs will be making an announcement this Tuesday (April 11) at a local establishment in the city, with family and friends set to be invited. It is believed that Jacobs will be announcing that he will be running for mayor of Knox Country, Tennessee, as he filed forms last month to begin that process, listing himself as a Republican.

Jacobs has not been seen on WWE TV since November 2016 and did not appear at either the Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania 33.

