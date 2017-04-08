Content listing for Kevin Owens DVD, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to make announcement

Content listing for Kevin Owens DVD
WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has released the following content listing for the upcoming Kevin Owens “Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story” DVD and Blu-Ray that will be released in August:
DISC 1
DOCUMENTARY:
My Journey
Maybe I could be a wrestler?
A Moment that Switched Our Lives Entirely
Mr. Wrestling
Turning Point
The Top Guy
WWE Tryout
NXT
WWE Debut
WrestleMania 32
All For Family
Payback
WWE Universal Championship Match
The Kevin Owens Show
WWE ‘Fight Owens Fight: The Kevin Owens Story’ DVD – Documentary Chapters
DISC 2
SPECIAL FEATURES:
WWE Tryout Match?
IWS
Steve Corino
Reflections in Brooklyn
No Singlet
The Name Kevin Owens
Six Months
WWE Debut
Grandfathers
Superstar Ink
Unfiltered
MATCHES:
Kevin Owens vs. CJ Parker
NXT TakeOver: R-Evolution • December 11, 2014
NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
NXT TakeOver: Rival • February 11, 2015
Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn
San Jose, CA • March 27, 2015
Kevin Owens WWE Debut
RAW • May 18, 2015
Kevin Owens vs. John Cena
Elimination Chamber • May 31, 2015
Intercontinental Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Ryback
Night of Champions • September 20, 2015
DISC 3
Last Man Standing Match for the Intercontinental Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Dean Ambrose
Royal Rumble • January 24, 2016
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens
Main Event • April 12, 2016
Kevin Owens & Triple H vs. Sami Zayn & Dean Ambrose
Paris, France • April 22, 2016
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Battleground • July 24, 2016
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Big Cass
RAW • August 29, 2016
Hell in a Cell Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Hell in a Cell • October 30, 2016
United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho
WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES
NXT Championship Match
Kevin Owens vs. Adrian Neville
NXT • February 18, 2015
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Payback • May 1, 2016
Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • September 12, 2016
No Disqualification Match for the Universal Championship
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
RAW • November 21, 2016
Glenn “Kane” Jacobs to make announcement
WBIR-TV out of Knoxville is reporting that WWE star Glenn “Kane” Jacobs will be making an announcement this Tuesday (April 11) at a local establishment in the city, with family and friends set to be invited. It is believed that Jacobs will be announcing that he will be running for mayor of Knox Country, Tennessee, as he filed forms last month to begin that process, listing himself as a Republican.
Jacobs has not been seen on WWE TV since November 2016 and did not appear at either the Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania 33.