WWE Network change in Canada, Swagger and Gotch’s first indie dates

WWE Network change in Canada

It was announced on Sunday that current WWE Network subscribers through Bell in Canada now have the ability to access the Network’s VOD library online. Before the change, subscribers were only able to watch a select amount of content that was provided on a TV channel through the Bell cable service.

Swagger and Gotch’s first indie dates

Over the last couple of days, the following first independent dates for the recently released former WWE stars Jack Swagger and Simon Gotch were announced.

Simon Gotch will be appearing on the July 22 XWA show in London, England that will also feature former NXT star Bull James, Japanese star Daisuke Sekimoto and UK stars Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins. Details are below.

The man formally known as SIMON GOTCH @GotchStyleWWE added to #XWA48 “Exclusive Series” in London on Sat July 22. https://t.co/atI3hst0uz pic.twitter.com/lgL7Ke6PH8 — XWA Wrestling (@XWAUK) April 6, 2017

Jack Swagger will then be appearing on the July 1 Southside Wrestling show in Stevenage, England. You can find out details below.