Kofi Kingston undergoes ankle surgery, Ryder and WrestleMania

Kofi Kingston undergoes ankle surgery

WWE.com is reporting that Kofi Kingston underwent surgery on his ankle this past week. Kingston suffered the injury on RAW after The Revival attacked Kingston and New Day. The article notes that Kingston will be out of action for several weeks.

Dr. Chris Amann provided the following comments about the injury.

“During the attack by The Revival, Kofi injured his right ankle and heard a crack, and was unable to put weight on his leg following the attack. Further evaluation and an MRI revealed that the attack had caused fragments of bone to break off the ankle bone (talus), requiring arthroscopic surgery to remove the bone chips from the damaged joint.”

WWE star Big E had posted a funny tweet with Kingston as the hospital on Friday.

Ryder and WrestleMania

The latest episode of Zack Ryder’s “Z! True Comeback Story” has been posted by WWE with Ryder taking in WrestleMania last week in Orlando.