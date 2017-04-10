WWE reveals the first official Superstar Shake Up before RAW tonight

WWE has posted the first official Superstar Shake Up with Mike Rome backstage at tonight’s RAW in Long Island, revealing Apollo Crews as the first official move for the the RAW brand before the show goes live tonight on the USA Network.

Crews, a former NXT star, debuted on the main roster last April and was later drafted to Smackdown Live last July during the 2016 WWE Draft. Outside of an early feud with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, his tenure with Smackdown was not very noteworthy.

You can check out the interview and announcement with Crews below.