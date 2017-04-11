New championship matches set for the WWE Payback PPV on April 30

Following last night’s WWE RAW in Long Island, a series of new championship match have been announced for the Payback PPV on April 30 in San Jose, California.
This includes The Hardy Boyz defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro. Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt, while technically a Smackdown match, will now be featured at Payback due to Wyatt being shifted to RAW during the Superstar Shake Up on Monday night.
The #USTitle will be on the line in three weeks at #WWEPayback as @IAmJericho gets his rematch against @FightOwensFight! #RAW pic.twitter.com/APhDAoAHqO
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017
Here is the updated card for WWE Payback in three weeks.
WWE Championship – House of Horrors Match
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE United States Championship Match
Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match
The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries