New championship matches set for the WWE Payback PPV on April 30

Following last night’s WWE RAW in Long Island, a series of new championship match have been announced for the Payback PPV on April 30 in San Jose, California.

This includes The Hardy Boyz defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro. Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt, while technically a Smackdown match, will now be featured at Payback due to Wyatt being shifted to RAW during the Superstar Shake Up on Monday night.

Here is the updated card for WWE Payback in three weeks.

WWE Championship – House of Horrors Match

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

WWE United States Championship Match

Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match

The Hardy Boyz (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries